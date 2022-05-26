Alterations, additions and replacements.

Share · View all patches · Build 8816895 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 19:19:19 UTC by Wendy

-Removed Random Falling Hazards from the Ceilings in 'The Furnace' and the 'Tomb of Grief'.

-Made design changes and additions in 'The Depths', 'The Furnace', 'Tomb of Grief' and 'The Blood Engine'.

-Made aesthetic alterations in the 'Blood Engine'.

-Added another quick Travel that can be utilized with the 'Shovel' item.

-Improved the look of the 'Metal Switches'.

-Added the door rattling sound effect to more gates.

-Added Fire Tornados with steady spawn logic.

-Cleaned up some logic.