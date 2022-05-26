Devblog 22

Staff zoning

This update introduces the option to assign an employee to one or more rooms. The employee will stay in the assigned rooms. I did consider making some exceptions to this rule when an employee needs an item that is not available in the assigned rooms, but ultimately decided against this because it would reduce the amount of control that you have over your employee’s. Please let me know if you have any suggestions on how this tool could be further improved.

Table Options

You can now control what dishes are served at a table. This should enable some interesting options when designing your restaurant layout. Especially when you combine it with the staff zoning option.

Cabinet and Storage menu rework

The option menu of all storage items (cabinet, storage, fridge) were in dire need of a rework. The new menu allows you to see exactly what is stored, and remove items from the storage.