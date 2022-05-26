Free Wallpapers for our Steam Anniversary!

Hi everyone, and thanks for being part of Tanuki-sama Studios' first year on Steam!

This week marks 1 year since we finally got into gear and became Steam Developers, in advance of releasing Nina Aquila: Legal Eagle, Season One (which celebrates its own birthday soon, in July!).

To mark this occasion, we've put together a pack of wallpaper images for our fans, which include both 4k resolution 16:9 images for desktop, and high-res images in an aspect best suited to mobile devices. Additionally, we've designed these so they should crop well for ratios like 16:10, or various similar aspect mobile devices.

If you've got NALE installed, these will have come via a small update - you'll find them among the game files in a prominent folder named **Freebies**.

These depict some of our favourite pieces of NALE art that the project has ever produced; art that has been entirely paid for either by fans purchasing the game, or a group shot that was crowdfunded. We're hoping you'll love these bright and colourful backgrounds as much as we enjoyed making them.

Thanks so much, all of you, for being part of our first year on Steam, and we wish you all a great summer!