Who's Your Daddy?! update for 27 May 2022

May 2022 Playtest Update New items, Ragdoll changes and Daddy hugs

Share · View all patches · Build 8816644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello babies, daddies and wooden sticks

The May update has been released!

The May Update has just been released 🎉 including the Baby Restrainy, Baby Disably, Ragdoll changes and Daddy Hugs!

Watch the trailer here:

Read the full Patch notes here:


New Items: The Baby Disably & The Baby Restrainy!

  • Baby Disably
  • A harmless shock toy that makes baby tired.
  • This device ragdolls players hit with the shock end.
  • The targets energy is drained while being shocked
  • This device can be easily recharged in any outlet
  • Not safe for consumption!
  • Baby Restrainy
  • A painless child restraining device.
  • Enables daddy to effortlessly hold the baby in place, or move it around
  • Babies can break free, causing the restrainy to break

  • Ragdoll Changes:
  • Daddies & Babies can now jump while ragdolled
  • Running out of energy will cause the Player to ragdoll
  • Ragdoll immunity decreased from 5 seconds to .5 for daddy
  • Fixed an issue that caused ragdolls to stutter
  • Improved ragdolls in general, character ragdolls are now more "alive" relative to energy

  • Dancing makes energy recharge 5x faster

  • Climbing Changes

  • babies can detect and use items while climbing
  • babies can jump while climbing to dismount into a ragdoll

  • New Daddy Ability “Hug”
  • Daddies can now hug their babies to hold them close and safe
  • Daddies can hug their babies as much as they want
  • Babies can attempt to break free from a hug, dealing massive energy loss to daddy

  • Fixed a bug that placed vacuums in the void when attempting to charge them
  • Plunger has been reworked - can now hold babies until the babies breaks it, or the daddy releases them
  • Classic mode is once again the default mode
  • Vehicles break furniture and items more easily
  • Cushions now bounce items & vehicles again
  • Fire Extinguisher now makes baby users fly
  • Poopy buffs now cause player to ragdoll and lose energy
  • Bounce Zones now ragdoll the player
  • Sleepy buff now removes energy
  • Daddy can now recieve the sleepy buff
  • Fixed some camera clipping issues
  • Babies can now be thrown successfully
  • Item holding animations now cancel on drop/throw

