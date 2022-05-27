May 2022 Playtest Update New items, Ragdoll changes and Daddy hugs

Share · View all patches · Build 8816644 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 16:52:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello babies, daddies and wooden sticks

The May Update has just been released 🎉 including the Baby Restrainy, Baby Disably, Ragdoll changes and Daddy Hugs!

Watch the trailer here:



Read the full Patch notes here:



New Items: The Baby Disably & The Baby Restrainy!

Baby Disably

A harmless shock toy that makes baby tired.

This device ragdolls players hit with the shock end.

The targets energy is drained while being shocked

This device can be easily recharged in any outlet

Not safe for consumption!

Baby Restrainy

A painless child restraining device.

Enables daddy to effortlessly hold the baby in place, or move it around

Babies can break free, causing the restrainy to break

Ragdoll Changes:

Daddies & Babies can now jump while ragdolled

Running out of energy will cause the Player to ragdoll

Ragdoll immunity decreased from 5 seconds to .5 for daddy

Fixed an issue that caused ragdolls to stutter

Improved ragdolls in general, character ragdolls are now more "alive" relative to energy

Dancing makes energy recharge 5x faster

Climbing Changes

babies can detect and use items while climbing

babies can jump while climbing to dismount into a ragdoll

New Daddy Ability “Hug”

Daddies can now hug their babies to hold them close and safe

Daddies can hug their babies as much as they want

Babies can attempt to break free from a hug, dealing massive energy loss to daddy