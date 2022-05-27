May 2022 Playtest Update New items, Ragdoll changes and Daddy hugs

Hello babies, daddies and wooden sticks
The May update has been released!
The May Update has just been released 🎉 including the Baby Restrainy, Baby Disably, Ragdoll changes and Daddy Hugs!
New Items: The Baby Disably & The Baby Restrainy!
- Baby Disably
- A harmless shock toy that makes baby tired.
- This device ragdolls players hit with the shock end.
- The targets energy is drained while being shocked
- This device can be easily recharged in any outlet
- Not safe for consumption!
- Baby Restrainy
- A painless child restraining device.
- Enables daddy to effortlessly hold the baby in place, or move it around
- Babies can break free, causing the restrainy to break
- Ragdoll Changes:
- Daddies & Babies can now jump while ragdolled
- Running out of energy will cause the Player to ragdoll
- Ragdoll immunity decreased from 5 seconds to .5 for daddy
- Fixed an issue that caused ragdolls to stutter
- Improved ragdolls in general, character ragdolls are now more "alive" relative to energy
-
Dancing makes energy recharge 5x faster
-
Climbing Changes
- babies can detect and use items while climbing
- babies can jump while climbing to dismount into a ragdoll
- New Daddy Ability “Hug”
- Daddies can now hug their babies to hold them close and safe
- Daddies can hug their babies as much as they want
- Babies can attempt to break free from a hug, dealing massive energy loss to daddy
- Fixed a bug that placed vacuums in the void when attempting to charge them
- Plunger has been reworked - can now hold babies until the babies breaks it, or the daddy releases them
- Classic mode is once again the default mode
- Vehicles break furniture and items more easily
- Cushions now bounce items & vehicles again
- Fire Extinguisher now makes baby users fly
- Poopy buffs now cause player to ragdoll and lose energy
- Bounce Zones now ragdoll the player
- Sleepy buff now removes energy
- Daddy can now recieve the sleepy buff
- Fixed some camera clipping issues
- Babies can now be thrown successfully
- Item holding animations now cancel on drop/throw
