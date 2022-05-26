Chinese and Spanish translations added

We are excited to announce that we have added a Chinese translation and Spanish translation. A huge thanks to DCM (Chinese translation) and mastergig30 (Spanish translation)!

Please understand that this is the first early access release for these translations so there will likely be some bugs and some parts with translation that is not ideal. If you encounter bugs or parts that could be better translated, please let us know.

我们很高兴地宣布，我们增加了中文翻译和西班牙语翻译。非常感谢 DCM（中文翻译）和 mastergig30（西班牙语翻译）！

请理解，这是这些翻译的第一个早期访问版本，因此可能会有一些错误和一些翻译不理想的部分。如果您遇到可以更好地翻译的错误或部分，请告诉我们。

Nos complace anunciar que hemos agregado una traducción al chino y una traducción al español. ¡Muchas gracias a DCM (traducción al chino) y mastergig30 (traducción al español)!

Comprenda que esta es la primera versión de acceso anticipado para estas traducciones, por lo que es probable que haya algunos errores y algunas partes con una traducción que no es la ideal. Si encuentra errores o partes que podrían traducirse mejor, háganoslo saber.

-ViM Studios