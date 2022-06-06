For The Fatherland releases in Early Access!

Kommandant!

Today at 6:30 a.m. Berlin time a large-scale Allied landing operation in Normandy has begun, our sectors along the northern French coast are under heavy enemy fire, our reign over France is in danger! Kommandant, you have been ordered to defeat the enemy and bring glory to the fatherland.

For The Fatherland!

I’m very pleased to announce the Early Access release of For The Fatherland, a tower defense strategy game taking place during the Second World War in which you are in charge of German troops in an attempt to defend strategic position from the Allied invasion.

Given that balancing and bug fixing is indeed a delicate issue, I would like to invite everyone to my Discord Server in order to help with the development of FTF, especially the balancing part of the game. As For The Fatherland is a game in development, any suggestions on new units, abilities, and map designs are truly welcome, I’ll try to implement as many as possible into the final version of the game.

Please note, For The Fatherland is meant to be challenging à la the good old Warcraft 3:TFT tower defense mods, don’t give up if you fail at the first time. You can definitely beat the game with few tricks!

So, what is actually planned for the future?

I’m aiming at a total of five maps, each in a unique setting and with a slightly different combat focus. The next map, after the currently playable Omaha Beach and Bocage Village, will be the iconic Carentan on which I plan to implement urban combat mechanics, more scripted events, and glorious tanks!

I hope you will enjoy playing For The Fatherland and please feel free to say hello on Discord.

Cheers

Zuck

PS. Please find below two FTF wallpapers to celebrate the day (its D-Day indeed)!