Patch v1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8816248 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 17:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Dear Paleontologists!

It's been a while since the last Dinosaur Fossil Hunter update, but we made sure to make use of all this time and today we present to you Update v1.1.2! This patch introduces many important fixes, which should eliminate most of known issues you reported to us.

Here are the most important ones:

missing bones/bone sets should be available on the tablet

skeletons that are not on display should be on the computer in the exhibition hall

most of the excavated stones that are hanging in the air should unlock after reloading the scene (save/load)

stones held in the air by fragments of the soil/rock should be able to be dug out when you get close

all locations should be accessible (no blackscreens, no endless loading)

Fixes:

fixed blackscreen after exiting car

fixed car hanging in the air after entering the Dinosaur Canyon location

fixed car issues after fast travel

fixed non interactive crates with skeletons appearing in the middle of the museum

fixed overlapping skeleton supports

fixed locked travel to museum and locked possibility of placing empty displays (empty exhibitions will be removed, skeletons will be available at exposition controller)

fixed disappearing of bone set after quick pick up of similar set

fixed disappearing of bone set after museum upgrade

fixed disappearing of bone set placed at skeleton after the beginning of autoclean of a similar set

fixed blocking of bone sets after they have been completed

removed too many Ornithomimus bones/skeletons in main museum

fixed colliders of some decorations to avoid having them stick out of the display

fixed triangular holes on the edge of the display

fixed water disappearing from displays

fixed uninspected stone status

fixed single stones hanging in the air after being completely excavated - most of them should unlock after re-entering the location (save/load)

fixed achievement after discovering an ornithomimus (further fixes for other achievements will be available in the next update)

fixed renewing soil/rock ground in the excavation area when the player returns to the location

fixed V-sync settings

fixed issues with “missing key”

fixed issues with radial menu

unlocked walking with tablet

other small fixes and polish

Features:

Dinosaur Canyon scene optimisation

longer tool range to extract stones held in the air by voxel

added possibility to put assembled skeleton fragments into museum storage

added automatic change of postprocess on small bones cleaning station to make work easier

faster player movement speed on maps

If this patch doesn't address an issue you have encountered in the game, please contact us via email address dinosaur@pyramid.games and let us know about it by providing us with a detailed description and your game files such as your save file and log file.

Both save files and log files can be found in the following directory:

C:\Users%USERNAME%\AppData\LocalLow\PyramidGames\Dinosaur Fossil Hunter

AppData folder is hidden, which might make it difficult to access it through File Explorer. In that case, try one of these methods to locate your files:

Copy and paste full directory into the bar of your File Explorer. Copy full directory, press Windows + R and paste this directory into the field of the box that shows up.

Once you do any of the following, you should be redirected to Dinosaur Fossil Hunter folder, where you can find:

Your save file – entire GameSaves folder

Your log file – text file named "Player" or "Player.log"

You can also zip and send us entire Dinosaur Fossil Hunter folder if you prefer – we’ll figure out the rest. :)

Just as we're publishing this announcement and releasing the patch, a new update is in the making. Aside from the fixes, we'd like to introduce some of your suggestions, which – we hope – will make this game even more fun.

Topics we're working on:

add more statuses, tips and waypoints to help with gameplay

add possibility to turn on/off cleaning tools with one “click”

add possibility to skip lector dialogues

unlock the autoclean option for the medium bones before extracting from plaster stage

enable an elevator to make visiting the museum more comfortable

polishing details (particles, SFX etc.)

gamepad controls - full support

polish of subscribed workshop UI

Dinosaur Canyon location polish

fix broken achievements

improve the environment's design

And many more…

Other:

development tests of a new location for the next major update

Previous changelogs are here:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/864700/announcements/detail/5523113401945007611

https://steamcommunity.com/games/864700/announcements/detail/3173359579479585894

https://steamcommunity.com/games/864700/announcements/detail/3173359579474275927

https://steamcommunity.com/games/864700/announcements/detail/3173359579465234714

https://steamcommunity.com/games/864700/announcements/detail/3173359579460060237

Roadmap:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/864700/announcements/detail/3173359579461620069

Best Regards,

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter Team