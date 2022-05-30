Update v1.0.4.2256 notes

Bug fixes

Now all Steam achievements work!

Fixed the energy from the Electric Engineer's ability could not power guns

Fixed the part of the additional energy from the ability "Backup Power" was lost forever

Fixed a bug causing endless loading because of a unit with the "Electric" ability in the cryo-chamber

Fixed when the system was broken and then was stunned by EMP it continued to work somehow

Fixed when the weapon system was damaged, the guns turned off in the wrong order, and when repaired back, they also turned on in the wrong order.

Fixed when repairing a weapon system, it was impossible to turn off the guns until the system was completely repaired

Fixed a bug due to which on the interface, when hovering over the jump button and on supplies, values are shown taking into account the consumption of dead units

Fixed when the passive abilities of frozen units in cryo-chamber work

Fixed when units in the Sandbox Mode menu did not have options for race, gender, etc.

Fixed when units lose perk 2 in the Sandbox Mode menu

Fixed when killing an enemy captain, enemy units were not captured

Fixed when buying systems at space stations, they did not disappear from the list of available for purchase

Fixed hotkeys did not work when hovering the mouse over a unit. For example, it was impossible to select a weapon with a hotkey.

Fixed sometimes there was an incorrect redistribution of energy from the system to the reactor

Fixed sometimes, after a dialogue, enemies in battle did not shoot