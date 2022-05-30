 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trigon: Space Story update for 30 May 2022

Update v1.0.4.2256 notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8816196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fixes

Now all Steam achievements work!
Fixed the energy from the Electric Engineer's ability could not power guns
Fixed the part of the additional energy from the ability "Backup Power" was lost forever
Fixed a bug causing endless loading because of a unit with the "Electric" ability in the cryo-chamber
Fixed when the system was broken and then was stunned by EMP it continued to work somehow
Fixed when the weapon system was damaged, the guns turned off in the wrong order, and when repaired back, they also turned on in the wrong order.
Fixed when repairing a weapon system, it was impossible to turn off the guns until the system was completely repaired
Fixed a bug due to which on the interface, when hovering over the jump button and on supplies, values are shown taking into account the consumption of dead units
Fixed when the passive abilities of frozen units in cryo-chamber work
Fixed when units in the Sandbox Mode menu did not have options for race, gender, etc.
Fixed when units lose perk 2 in the Sandbox Mode menu
Fixed when killing an enemy captain, enemy units were not captured
Fixed when buying systems at space stations, they did not disappear from the list of available for purchase
Fixed hotkeys did not work when hovering the mouse over a unit. For example, it was impossible to select a weapon with a hotkey.
Fixed sometimes there was an incorrect redistribution of energy from the system to the reactor
Fixed sometimes, after a dialogue, enemies in battle did not shoot

Changed files in this update

Depot 1226511
  • Loading history…
Depot 1226512
  • Loading history…
Depot 1226513
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link