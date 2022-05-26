early access 1.18.0

Highlights

Now you can import and export Custom Runs! Feel free to share your spiciest custom runs to anyone you like, easier that ever before! Check it out!

Now you can store up to three different custom runs ingame.

Now you can rename custom runs.

Many bugs in the Known Bugs list have been fixed! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Buffs

Medkit Health restore: 1 -> 2

Infernal Beam Now the tower doesn't change targets until the current one dies or gets out of range. Retargeting cooldown: (1.5, 1.5, 1.5) -> (1.4, 1.1, 0.8)

Mini Inferno Now the tower doesn't change targets until the current one dies or gets out of range. Retargeting cooldown: (1, 1, 1) -> (1, 0.9, 0.8)



Nerfs

Fulminator

The Fulminator was scaling way too much. It'll still always be better to upgrade them, and they'll still practically win the game by themselves at level 3, but they don't scale that fast now.

Range: (170, 170, 170) -> (200, 200, 200)

Fire rate: (0.3, 0.9, 2.7) -> (0.2, 0.5, 1.5)

Damage: (80, 80, 80) -> (100, 100, 100)

Bug Fixes