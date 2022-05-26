early access 1.18.0

Highlights
- Now you can import and export Custom Runs! Feel free to share your spiciest custom runs to anyone you like, easier that ever before! Check it out!
- Now you can store up to three different custom runs ingame.
- Now you can rename custom runs.
- Many bugs in the Known Bugs list have been fixed! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Buffs
Medkit
- Health restore: 1 -> 2
Infernal Beam
- Now the tower doesn't change targets until the current one dies or gets out of range.
- Retargeting cooldown: (1.5, 1.5, 1.5) -> (1.4, 1.1, 0.8)
Mini Inferno
- Now the tower doesn't change targets until the current one dies or gets out of range.
- Retargeting cooldown: (1, 1, 1) -> (1, 0.9, 0.8)
Nerfs
- Fulminator
The Fulminator was scaling way too much. It'll still always be better to upgrade them, and they'll still practically win the game by themselves at level 3, but they don't scale that fast now.
- Range: (170, 170, 170) -> (200, 200, 200)
- Fire rate: (0.3, 0.9, 2.7) -> (0.2, 0.5, 1.5)
- Damage: (80, 80, 80) -> (100, 100, 100)
Bug Fixes
- #35: Some sources that add crystals (crystal miner, topaz gem, sweet candy, mana synthesis, etc) don't get affected by the crystal multiplier stat
- #36: Can't continue custom runs when closing the game and reopening it
- #37: Card hotkeys show keys that don't exist when having more than 10 cards in hand
- #38: When healing in a Bonfire and closing the game, when starting the game again and continuing the run the heal gets lost
- #39: Extra firing progress wasn't carrying over to next frame after shooting, making some towers with different rates of fire have the same DPS
