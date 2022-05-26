Iron Lung version 2.0 on beta branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The upcoming 2.0 patch for Iron Lung is now on the beta branch, for anyone who wishes to help test it. I expect to release it for realsies in a few weeks, if you wanna wait, but if you're eager to see the changes now or grab the achievements before anyone else, well... go nuts!

Note that OLD SAVES WILL NOT WORK. This is for stupid but unavoidable reasons. When this releases officially I'll provide a version 1.2 branch for a few weeks that players can opt into if the update happens right in the middle of their playthrough and they want to continue with their existing save.

The final update will also have trading cards and points shop items, but they're still being worked on.

Changes:

Steam Achievements!

Added computer terminal to the inside of the Iron Lung, where various documents can be queried. This isn't really a "lore bible." It just gives more background to your situation and the overall universe.

Added something new to find in the world.

Achievements are all hidden right now because they aren't live on the main branch, but here's a list if you wanna try getting them:

Finish the game

Read what the last person left

Photograph the complete skeleton

Photograph the anomaly

Crash into a wall

[hidden]

[hidden]

And of course if you encounter any issues, please report them on the forum (and specify that you're testing the beta branch)

Thanks!

-David