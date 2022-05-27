Patch 0.5.0-10

Loading houses in the house creator is possible again

Fix ranged attacks and abilities that use the mouse position for targetting not working in multiplayer

Make "give me this item" quests work

Make sure underlings get the right grist type in multiplayer

Giclopses, gremlins and titachnid now get the stats they're supposed to have

Underling names no longer sometimes have (Clone) at the end

We also added a chat filter, because there were reports of people purposely putting slurs in their lobby names. If it's too strict we'll have future patches to fine-tune it to make sure you can still do a comic-accurate Karkat.