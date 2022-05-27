 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Genesis Project update for 27 May 2022

Patch 0.5.0-10

Share · View all patches · Build 8816168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Loading houses in the house creator is possible again
  • Fix ranged attacks and abilities that use the mouse position for targetting not working in multiplayer
  • Make "give me this item" quests work
  • Make sure underlings get the right grist type in multiplayer
  • Giclopses, gremlins and titachnid now get the stats they're supposed to have
  • Underling names no longer sometimes have (Clone) at the end

We also added a chat filter, because there were reports of people purposely putting slurs in their lobby names. If it's too strict we'll have future patches to fine-tune it to make sure you can still do a comic-accurate Karkat.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1610901
  • Loading history…
Depot 1610902
  • Loading history…
Depot 1610903
  • Loading history…
Depot 1610904
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link