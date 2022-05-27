Patch 0.5.0-10

- Loading houses in the house creator is possible again
- Fix ranged attacks and abilities that use the mouse position for targetting not working in multiplayer
- Make "give me this item" quests work
- Make sure underlings get the right grist type in multiplayer
- Giclopses, gremlins and titachnid now get the stats they're supposed to have
- Underling names no longer sometimes have (Clone) at the end
We also added a chat filter, because there were reports of people purposely putting slurs in their lobby names. If it's too strict we'll have future patches to fine-tune it to make sure you can still do a comic-accurate Karkat.
Changed files in this update