Garden of the Sea update for 26 May 2022

[1.004] Trading Update now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Trading Update is out now! This patch introduces a full rework of the merchant, as well as adding tool upgrades and even more merchants to buy from!

It seems like the Merchant has a newfound interest in seashells! Trade in your items for seashells at the merchant and exchange them for items, furniture, and more! Also some new Merchants seem to have arrived at the other islands...

Full Patch Notes 1.004

Features

  • Merchant rework!
  • Upgradeable Axe, Fishing Rod, and Watering Can
  • Three new merchants, with new quests to unlock them
  • Wallet!
  • New types of birds on every island

Bug Fixes

  • Added a ghost on the Coral Island to make sure the photobook can be completed

Here's our updated roadmap for this patch:

Thank you for all the support and help in spreading the word about Garden of the Sea! We love seeing what you create in the game and all your feedback is helping out a ton in updating and shaping the future of the game :)

You can always join our Discord if you need help or want to talk to us!

See you soon!

Love from Team Garden of the Sea

