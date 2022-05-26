[1.004] Trading Update now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8816105 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy

It seems like the Merchant has a newfound interest in seashells! Trade in your items for seashells at the merchant and exchange them for items, furniture, and more! Also some new Merchants seem to have arrived at the other islands...

Full Patch Notes 1.004

Features

Merchant rework!

Upgradeable Axe, Fishing Rod, and Watering Can

Three new merchants, with new quests to unlock them

Wallet!

New types of birds on every island

Bug Fixes

Added a ghost on the Coral Island to make sure the photobook can be completed

Here's our updated roadmap for this patch:

Thank you for all the support and help in spreading the word about Garden of the Sea! We love seeing what you create in the game and all your feedback is helping out a ton in updating and shaping the future of the game :)

You can always join our Discord if you need help or want to talk to us!

See you soon!

Love from Team Garden of the Sea