Share · View all patches · Build 8816094 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 17:09:34 UTC by Wendy

-added a hacky solution to screen size problem, might make alt-enter and discord related functions inert (the screen size should automatically fix itself within 4 seconds after being messed up)

-changed update behaviour for enemies at the start of the turn, splitting slimes will now correctly receive new intents after splitting, hopefully fixes other bugs as well