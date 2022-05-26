Patch 0.25.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8816034 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch is for an experimental (i.e. beta or unstable) build. If you'd like to learn more about our experimental process or how to access the experimental build, please see this post.

Changes as of 0.25.2

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

Science/Tech Web

Updated science tab tooltip to display the current research task and its progress bar

Moved the legend in the tech web to the bottom of the screen

🪐 New tech in the tech web: Faster building repairs

Added new VFX to researching nodes when research efficiency techs are unlocked

Trucks

Truck construction queue information will become hidden when the transport hub is full

Added a tooltip to the button for removing trucks from the construction queue

Employee Menu

🪐 Added text to the full-time jobs list when it is empty to make it easier to tell when the list is open or collapsed

Processors

🪐 Existing processor modules will not display plug icons when placing a new module All existing module plug icons will still be displayed when placing a processor



Fixes as of: 0.25.2

Fixed the checkmark icon on the science tab not being scaled correctly

Fixed ship's information panel not displaying the correct amount of fuel generated

Fixed a pathfinding issue in ships that could occur when a device was canceled before it finished building

Fixed pathfinding issues on ships that could occur after loading into a game

Fixed priority flags for buildings under construction/upgrading disappearing after saving and loading

Fixed an issue where FPS could drop when keeping a resource patch selected while an employee extracts it

Fixed an issue where the power overlay legend would get toggled when turning a pylon on/off

🪐Fixed a typo on the Mega Miner corporate goal

Fixed the "close" button on the roadmap panel not being aligned over the top right corner

Fixed the "No connected output module" flag being cleared if a waste module was attached to a processor without an output module

Fixed Xethane ruins that have not been activated showing different emission levels during Xethane emission weather events

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a ship tries to attack a building that is already destroyed

Experimental players:

Fixed trucks sometimes not displaying upgrade VFX

Fixed pathfinding on ships breaking when a crew member dies while floor tiles are damaged

You can find the full list of known issues here.