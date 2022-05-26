Patch 0.25.2

This patch is for an experimental (i.e. beta or unstable) build. If you'd like to learn more about our experimental process or how to access the experimental build, please see this post.
Changes as of 0.25.2
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
Science/Tech Web
- Updated science tab tooltip to display the current research task and its progress bar
- Moved the legend in the tech web to the bottom of the screen
- 🪐 New tech in the tech web: Faster building repairs
- Added new VFX to researching nodes when research efficiency techs are unlocked
Trucks
- Truck construction queue information will become hidden when the transport hub is full
- Added a tooltip to the button for removing trucks from the construction queue
Employee Menu
- 🪐 Added text to the full-time jobs list when it is empty to make it easier to tell when the list is open or collapsed
Processors
-
🪐 Existing processor modules will not display plug icons when placing a new module
- All existing module plug icons will still be displayed when placing a processor
Fixes as of: 0.25.2
- Fixed the checkmark icon on the science tab not being scaled correctly
- Fixed ship's information panel not displaying the correct amount of fuel generated
- Fixed a pathfinding issue in ships that could occur when a device was canceled before it finished building
- Fixed pathfinding issues on ships that could occur after loading into a game
- Fixed priority flags for buildings under construction/upgrading disappearing after saving and loading
- Fixed an issue where FPS could drop when keeping a resource patch selected while an employee extracts it
- Fixed an issue where the power overlay legend would get toggled when turning a pylon on/off
- 🪐Fixed a typo on the Mega Miner corporate goal
- Fixed the "close" button on the roadmap panel not being aligned over the top right corner
- Fixed the "No connected output module" flag being cleared if a waste module was attached to a processor without an output module
- Fixed Xethane ruins that have not been activated showing different emission levels during Xethane emission weather events
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a ship tries to attack a building that is already destroyed
- Experimental players:
- Fixed trucks sometimes not displaying upgrade VFX
- Fixed pathfinding on ships breaking when a crew member dies while floor tiles are damaged
Changed depots in experimental branch