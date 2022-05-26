Version 0.26 - Blackwall Update

The time has come! You’ll be able to discover everything that the Old Kingdom has to offer… at least when it comes to its realms. However, remember that Blackwall isn’t the most scenic of places. On the contrary, it’s quite dangerous and… dead. At least you’ll finally finish the game’s main plot, right?

New realm

Many things can be said about Blackwall. None of them are particularly favorable. Just look at it! It’s grey, barren, and deadly. It is filled to the brim with Deathless! But that’s how it has to be, right? The hero’s journey should conclude in the roughest of places. Well… this is it, the worst that the Old Kingdom has to offer. What are you going to do about it?

Two sub-biomes

Blackwall has all the shades of grey! So many that we had to split this particular realm into two sub-biomes. These two different stages are distinctive as we wanted to mark a specific shift in this realm’s nature. To let you know when things will go from bad to worse.

New quests

So why should you even venture into this belly of the beast? To conclude the game’s main storyline, of course! Moreover, you might find some interesting and captivating stories or people among this realm’s many ruins.

Boss fight

Yes, you read that right. Realms of Magic has a final boss fight! Isn’t that exciting? We don’t want to spoil too much here as we want you to discover it for yourself. Let’s just say that this encounter is a pretty wild ride.

New creatures

Blackwall is home to many, many awful creatures, not only Deathless. We are talking about Rotten Ghouls, Undead Wolves, Undead Boars, Death Imps, and Abominations. That’s an awfully mean team that’s ready to mangle you. Are you prepared to take this challenge head-on?

New armors

Hey, look! #Fashionrealms is back! That’s right - we bring you a plethora of new armors! These are probably some of the wildest, most fantastic gear designs in the whole game. Get yourself some of that endgame stuff!

New tiers

Welcome to the DYI section of the “cool new gear” alley. Cursedsteel, Titanium, and Ebon are the three new top tiers of crafting materials. This includes some powerful new armors but also weapons and even tools.

New blocks

Speaking of DIY - Blackwall will also introduce several new building blocks. So you will also be able to add this grey and Deathless flavor to your dream house.

New music



A place as disturbing as Blackwall deserves to have some genuinely haunting music. We proudly report that our amazing composer, Davi Vasc, delivered that in spades. These tracks have a way of really getting under your skin.

Pop-up dialogues

We also decided to introduce a couple of quality of life improvements regarding our game’s NPCs. Many of them have now received unique pop-up dialogues. Moreover, NPCs who spoke just a single sentence in traditional dialogue windows will also have their single-line exchanges moved to that pop-up form.

NPC titles

Another improvement consists of expanding our game’s title system by adding the role of every NPC in the game above their heads. So now you’ll always know who’s who.

Version 0.26.0 Changelog

New Realm - Blackwall Split into two sub-biomes New quests New locations New blocks New tools, weapons, and armors New Professions recipes Culminates in the epic boss fight

NPCs Unique pop-up dialogues for NPCs Short dialogues in the dialogue window were moved to pop-ups Added title to every NPC in the game

Rebalanced creatures and NPCs' damage, health, and armor

New sprites for Hansel and Ritter armor

Improved crystal and mushroom sprites in caves

Added Imps and Undead Sheep explosion sound effect

Fixed issue with Varlin quest in Nightden

Fixed issue with Iron Door sprite

Fixed issue with end-game loot available too early

**We are thrilled that now you will be able to explore the entirety of the Old Kingdom’s territory. Blackwall is a pretty intense place. However, we hope that you will have tons of fun there!

And remember that on June 8th, Realms of Magic will leave Early Access and become a fully published game!

Thank you for your undying support, and see you soon,

Polished Games Team**