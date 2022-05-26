Patch Notes 2.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8815932 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 16:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Just a few small bug fixes for issues that some helpful folks have reported to us...

Fixed Goblin Poet defeat trinket pens destroying each other if you get a bunch going at once with druid wild vines.

Fixed another soft lock edge case when skipping the final Gift Giver dialog.

Fixed Warrior Sideshow bomb rules to make its timing for coming out to explode the gold pots totally consistent on different resolutions.

Thorns visuals on the enemies now hide correctly when they are cleansed by a clear gel cube.

Fixed Organized Lich elite not playing their resurrection particles when reanimating a skull.

We're happy to see some extreme high scores utilizing the new Encore ranks and features! Keep them coming, and thanks for playing!