Patch Notes 2.0.1

Just a few small bug fixes for issues that some helpful folks have reported to us...
- Fixed Goblin Poet defeat trinket pens destroying each other if you get a bunch going at once with druid wild vines.
- Fixed another soft lock edge case when skipping the final Gift Giver dialog.
- Fixed Warrior Sideshow bomb rules to make its timing for coming out to explode the gold pots totally consistent on different resolutions.
- Thorns visuals on the enemies now hide correctly when they are cleansed by a clear gel cube.
- Fixed Organized Lich elite not playing their resurrection particles when reanimating a skull.
We're happy to see some extreme high scores utilizing the new Encore ranks and features! Keep them coming, and thanks for playing!
