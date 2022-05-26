 Skip to content

Roundguard update for 26 May 2022

Patch Notes 2.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8815932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few small bug fixes for issues that some helpful folks have reported to us...

  • Fixed Goblin Poet defeat trinket pens destroying each other if you get a bunch going at once with druid wild vines.
  • Fixed another soft lock edge case when skipping the final Gift Giver dialog.
  • Fixed Warrior Sideshow bomb rules to make its timing for coming out to explode the gold pots totally consistent on different resolutions.
  • Thorns visuals on the enemies now hide correctly when they are cleansed by a clear gel cube.
  • Fixed Organized Lich elite not playing their resurrection particles when reanimating a skull.

We're happy to see some extreme high scores utilizing the new Encore ranks and features! Keep them coming, and thanks for playing!

