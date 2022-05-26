New Features Mean New Strategies

Greetings Commanders! As we approach the dog days of summer, we are coming in hot with some updates! Much like the weather, things continue to heat up with brand new content. Let’s talk about some of it, shall we?

Everything counts in large amounts

It’s midnight, and the unthinkable has happened. Global Thermonuclear War. Maybe you scratched out a victory, but at what cost to humankind? We wanted to highlight even further the sheer devastation actions could cause to the citizens of our shared beautiful blue marble.



Terminal Conflict now comes equipped with a regional population system. This allows us to open up a world of future possibilities. The regional populations grow realistically with each shift of the timeline. We add together these numbers to form the world’s population.



Now you will see the devastation of the apocalypse that you have brought on has caused. The numbers here will include immediate deaths, may they rest in peace.

The rest of the population system plans are eyes only for now, but we would love to hear your suggestions on what you would like to see. Speaking of which, if you haven’t checked out the Eyes Only intelligence DLC for Terminal Conflict, created by the Hearts of Iron 4: Road to 56' team, we’ve provided a link here.

Focusing On Focuses

So I buried the lead ... A small change with some big ramifications as we wanted to strengthen the strategies you can play towards influencing your opponents’ domestic interests with your Focus Selection.



We have added an indicator for the enemy focuses that displays the enemy domestic interest holder of that focus. This choice deepens the strategies during the selection of focuses because we all know that information is power.

Has your opponent over-invested with military alignment, take the opportunity and favor the same domestic enemy power-brokers. Then sit back and watch as they take power away from your opponent and their country becomes paralyzed by mismanagement. Faints? Countermoves? It’s what the Cold War was about.

I am very excited to hear about how you like the system and what moves you’ve pulled off. Grab us on the Terminal Conflict Discord Server or the Steam discussions and let us know.

What a treat to kick off the summer. Keep a nice pitcher of tea close by and reach out with feedback, questions, or even conversations on strategy games. I am, after all, The Strategy Informer.

/Seth out.

Upcoming Development

I) NEW USSR Policies for Sub-Saharan Africa

II) Update of USA mismanagement events

III) Design of a teaching module for use of Terminal Conflict in schools

CHANGELOG

GAME

NEW Regional Population and pop growth data & implementation

Reduced pop growth random variation from +-25% to +-5%

Population shown in tooltip also in non-debug mode

NEW Death calculator implemented for Nuclear Apocalypse

Updated Nuclear targeting that would sometimes cause an out of sync

NukeMiniSimulation() considers all nuke-capable units again with every new round

Fixed an issue where launching a Nuclear Apocalypse would incorrectly disconnect the opponent

NEW Activated the domestic interest marker to be shown for enemy focuses at focus selection to deepen

the type of strategies that can be played when selecting enemy focuses

Removed space from theater influence text in Focus card

Fixed an issue where multiplayer games could incorrectly end mid-game and disconnect

Updated Excel file for MIEA UN Partition Plan

Fixed a bug when launching a False Flag operation in Carpathian-Ukrainian Zone an Invalid Operation exception occurs

Fixed a bug where disarming did not properly update the Global Map

Fixed an issue where when attacking a reorganizing enemy naval unit from the arctic in an enemy controlled region, instead of a war zone being declared the enemy unit is incorrectly set to withdrawal.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes wrongly display the policies with the enemy coloring

Unity upgrade to 2021.3.1f1

FOCUSES

Fixed an issue where Sud-Afrikaanse Weermag would incorrectly add influence to ALL regions with Soviet Control or Domination instead of ONE

POLICIES

Fixed an issue where the Warsaw Pact effects would incorrectly overflow the notification field when implemented.

DECISIONS

Operation Balak has have it's option upgraded to:

Option 1 - Provide arms covertly vi Czechoslovakia (+1 Power to DAVID BEN-GURION, -1 Military, +1 Government)

Option 2 - Openly defy the embargo (+2 Power to DAVID BEN-GURION, +2 Finance, -1 Military, +1 Doomsday Clock)

Option 3 - Provide a cultural exchange instead (-1 USSR Influence in Levantian Zone, +2 People)

Fixed a few typos in the Western European Wirtschaftswunder decision chains

Fixed an issue where the US decision Enemy Activity would incorrectly show up as to have a hidden bonus.

EDITOR