Game Updated! - 350 Meter maps!

Hello everyone! We have just released a new small update fixing a number of bugs and adding some smaller minor additions. If you have any feedback or suggestions, feel free to join our Discord Server!

Here are some of the more important changes in detail:

350 Meter Random and Custom Maps!

We have finally had the time to implement 350-meter-sized maps to the game. Sitting somewhere between our previous 200 and 450-meter maps, 350-meter maps should be the perfect size for line battles and smaller 60v60 engagements.

Officer Orders for France and Britain

No longer will you have to listen to French Officers giving orders in English! French and British Officers now give orders in their correct language.

Flags!

Engineer Spawns as well as player placable flags, such as flags on walls, etc. will now display their correct faction flag.

Battle Cry of Freedom Sale!

Battle Cry of Freedom is currently on sale! For a limited time, you can pick up Battle Cry of Freedom with a special discount of 35% ($7/€7) off of the retail price of $19.99 (€19.99).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1358710/Battle_Cry_of_Freedom/

Official European Wednesday Linebattle

Every Wednesday at 8pm CET (2pm EST) we will be hosting a weekly Official EU Linebattle Event. The Event will rotate between different game-modes and maps every week. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Rules can be read here: Link

Signups will be done on our our Discord Server. in #event-signups 20 minutes prior to the event. All Regiment Leaders or Reps. must be present at minimum 15 minutes prior, so that we can figure out team balance in a timely manner and can start the event on time. Specialist roles such as Sharpshooters or Artillery will also be assigned then.

If you have any questions feel free to contact Olafson on Discord or on Steam.

Full Changelog

New Features:

Added 350 meter sized Random and Custom maps.

Officers now give orders in French and English (British) when playing Napoleonic Era.

Added proper faction flags for Britain and France for flags on walls.

Engineer Spawns now display French and British Flags when those factions are being played.

Made reload circle apply to priming and firing the cannon.

Reload while walking setting also applies to toggling bayonet while moving.

Changes and fixes:

Fixed that Uniform Customization would sometimes break when selecting certain units.

Fixed a bug with player names in duel.

Changed player names in duel to be enemy.

Fixed a bug with going into RSS for players and bots that would make them bug out.

Sapper spawns that will die after so many spawns, will now die at end of frame rather than right after a player spawns.

Fixed a bug that would make players spawn at Home-Spawn when selecting a Sapper Spawn.

Changed the after-firing cooldown to .15 from .1 seconds to prevent an animation bug.

Changed some of the flare code to make them fly in a better gameplay manner.

Changed some code for bullets to hopefully fix percussion shots hitting invisible objects.

If you are using the “My Speed2 command, bots will run rather than walk when you are aiming, reloading, or using a cannon.

The buffs and auto admin player loops now occur at a faster rate, making them more up-to-date and responsive.

Fixed text clipping in the change map screen.

Fixed medley number of rounds setting for KotH not being read.

Changed sound notifications for your bots.

Changed the “All Charge” text when it happens automatically.

Fixed a bug when the server removed a bot.

Changed some of the Union and Confederate text to Team 1 and Team 2

Changed the minimum distance to be smaller for helping bots to stop pushing the cannon back to the pre-fire position.

Fixed a bug with on join and broken props, which would also cause issues on map/round reset.

Fixed several bugs with class limits for Skirmishers and Generals.

Toggle voip mute won't trigger while typing in chat.

Hopefully fixed that doors sometimes break when joining the server.

Made the Occlusion culler pop a lot less by using timers.

Made the occlusion culler pop less by adding a grace border to spawn stuff in faster.

Made the camera not stay zoomed if you die while aiming.

We are currently working on implementing a couple of changes and additions to our melee system, including new melee animations. Once the work on that is done, we intend to test these changes on a public beta test branch before setting them live for everyone. We will keep you updated on when those changes will be available to be tested.

Are you interested in attending huge organized Linebattles with hundreds of players? Then join our Discord and enlist with one of the Regiments (Clans) hosting organized events!

