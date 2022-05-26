 Skip to content

Rumble Runners update for 26 May 2022

Updated Rumble Runners to v1.0.3

Rumble Runners update for 26 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog v.1.0.3

  • Changed credits page.
  • Seperated colour picker in the Golem Customiser.
  • Renamed Primary, Secondary and Accent colours to 1st, 2nd and Glow colours respecitvely.
  • Added set 1st, 2nd and glow colour to all golem parts function in the Golem Customiser.
  • The Golem Customiser UI remembers the last buttons you've selected for easier navigation.
  • The Path Creator UI remembers the last buttons you've selected for easier navigation.
  • The Shop UI remembers the last buttons you've selected for easier navigation.
  • In Custom Race, changed set amount of path increment from 5 to 10.
  • Disabled paths are now greyed out
  • Path Creator's Load Path UI has been made easier to navigate.
  • Path Creator's Load Path UI now has Default Paths prefixed with "* "
  • Added Info Text to Custom Race, Path Creator and Golem Customiser Randomiser
  • Golem Customiser Randomiser function can lock body parts to exclude for randomising

BugFix:

  • Cannot Host Party when no Paths are enabled

    You can Host a Party, but you need to make sure you have at least one path enabled to start a Race.

  • Cannot choose paths to use in Infinite Run Multiplayer

    You can now choose which paths are enabled for Multiplayer Infinite Run

