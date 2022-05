Share · View all patches · Build 8815738 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

First of all, thank you for your support! We hope you're enjoying your time in the Morgan's House! :)

We have a small update for you:

Added an Easy Mode, for those of you who are struggling too much with the game.

Fixed a bug where some items got frozen on the screen.

We'll keep releasing patches fixing bugs and improving the game in the upcoming days.

Thank you so much for your patience!

Octavi & Susanna