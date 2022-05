Share · View all patches · Build 8815730 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Bots are now introduced to the game! If there's no one online - you can choose to play with bots.

There are 4 difficulty levels.

Bots can play with players online.

You can play humans vs bots or mix the teams!

Test that new feature, and feel free to notify us about any potential bugs or crashes!