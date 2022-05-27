MAY UPDATE NOW LIVE | Community Suggested Gameplay Improvements + Bug Fixes

Hey ranchers!
We've just launched a new Ranch Sim update, which includes a number of bug fixes and optimisations, but also introduces a bunch of gameplay improvements suggested by you, the community!
These include the ability to adjust the length of day and night individually, the option to sell cars in the garage for half their original value, and added storage for planks and logs.
Plus, construction just got more expansive! New gates, wall decorations, shelving and more have been added.
You are key to the Early Access development of Ranch Sim, so please do keep the feedback coming!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1119730/Ranch_Simulator/
Full Patch Notes
New:
- Added brown eggs which will spawn among white eggs from chickens
- Added the Bank building (not functional until next update)
- Added storage for planks and logs
- Added the ability to sell cars in the garage for half of their original worth
- Some materials are now returned after demolishing structures/objects you have built
- Added the ability to adjust the length of the day and night individually in the game settings
- Added new objects for construction, including:
- Gates
- Window
- Bed
- Shelving
- Wall shelf
- Wall lamp
- Wall sign
- Floor sign
- 3 types of ornamental plants
- 3 wall decorations
Changes/Fixes:
- Redesigned and optimised Best Burger, Hardware Store, Car Shop and Garage
- Tweaked over 100 textures for optimisation
- Optimised egg baskets - they now work like coolers
- Optimised prefabricated houses and their collisions
- Removed stones from the map to make it easier to drive off-road
- Fixed a side quest bug: giving meat from a container now works as expected
- Fixed a bug where chickens could disappear
- Fixed an issue where you could fall underground after milking a cow
- Fixed a bug that spawned a large number of bears
- Fixed foxes not appearing upon accepting the side quest
- Fixed issue with trying to abort a quest that could not be aborted
What's to Come
Thanks,
The Ranch Sim Team
