MAY UPDATE NOW LIVE | Community Suggested Gameplay Improvements + Bug Fixes

Hey ranchers!

We've just launched a new Ranch Sim update, which includes a number of bug fixes and optimisations, but also introduces a bunch of gameplay improvements suggested by you, the community!

These include the ability to adjust the length of day and night individually, the option to sell cars in the garage for half their original value, and added storage for planks and logs.

Plus, construction just got more expansive! New gates, wall decorations, shelving and more have been added.

You are key to the Early Access development of Ranch Sim, so please do keep the feedback coming!

Full Patch Notes

New:

Added brown eggs which will spawn among white eggs from chickens

Added the Bank building (not functional until next update)

Added storage for planks and logs

Added the ability to sell cars in the garage for half of their original worth

Some materials are now returned after demolishing structures/objects you have built

Added the ability to adjust the length of the day and night individually in the game settings

Added new objects for construction, including:

Gates

Window

Bed

Shelving

Wall shelf

Wall lamp

Wall sign

Floor sign

3 types of ornamental plants

3 wall decorations

Changes/Fixes:

Redesigned and optimised Best Burger, Hardware Store, Car Shop and Garage

Tweaked over 100 textures for optimisation

Optimised egg baskets - they now work like coolers

Optimised prefabricated houses and their collisions

Removed stones from the map to make it easier to drive off-road

Fixed a side quest bug: giving meat from a container now works as expected

Fixed a bug where chickens could disappear

Fixed an issue where you could fall underground after milking a cow

Fixed a bug that spawned a large number of bears

Fixed foxes not appearing upon accepting the side quest

Fixed issue with trying to abort a quest that could not be aborted

