First-day hotfix patch to the Early Access

Howdy builder,

The first-day hotfix patch is just released, please update your game to get the better experience. We've tried to fix and adjust something for you to run your game smoother, we'll have more hotfix patches after. Let's check details below:

Fixed:

Fixed the blurry arts due to TAA, temporarily removed thermal distortion

Fixed some controller support

Fixed incorrect position of Logan posters

Fixed the issue of incorrect interaction of the Salvage Contract order

Fixed an issue that could cause the UI to fail to open

Fixed incorrect behaviors of Grace and the camera issue in the quest of Once More Into the Breach

Fixed the First Day quest can't progress correctly

Fixed the movement issue of the Yakmel, Captain, Banjo, and some other NPCs.

Fixed the incorrect position of interaction with the murals in the Church in some old savegames

Fixed the border issue of tutorials' window

Fixed the wrong actions of the gathering

Fixed an issue where the buttons on the Knowledge UI may cause errors

Fixed the problem of switching between Chinese and English posters in newspapers

Fixed the issue that donated items don't have correct descriptions

Fixed the Mi-an's speed in the quest of Welcome to Sandrock

Fixed some frozen audios

Fixed the lights issue of the Cityhall

Fixed some collision issues in The Breach

Fixed some missing railings below the Church

Fixed the missing mirrors in Pablo's barbershop

Fixed the issue of the missing model in the quest of Operation: Flowergate

Fixed collision issue in Doctor. Qi's home

Fixed the setting issue of swinging the weapon

Adjusted & Optimized:

Adjusted the production list so that secondary material can show off

Adjusted some scripts to avoid mismatching of NPC's mouth

Adjusted the table where Ri-an and Dan-bi eat at the Blue Moon Saloon to avoid story conflicts

Changed the text display of resetting furniture's colors

Optimized the pathfinding and its data

Reopened the guide marker on the 11th floor of the mining dungeon

Reduced instances of NPCs saying goodbye

Thanks for all your support, if you have any bug reports, here are places you can report to us:

Report a Problem Steam subforum

Email qa@pathea.net

Join our Discord