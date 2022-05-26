Pets DLC improvements and patch notes #2!

Hey, Flippers!

As you already know, we're constantly trying to improve our brand new DLC, according to your feedback. Since our last patch notes, we've managed to fix some additional issues reported by our community, but most importantly, we added a teleport mechanic that helps your pets move around stairs. Most of you (if not every one of you, yikes) have been asking for it, so we're more than happy to implement it into the game! Like the previous patch notes, we've prepared a separate list for general issues and house/order-related fixes.

Quick disclaimer: Read till the end because we might have some surprises for you! But for now, let's get the bugs out of our house!

General fixes and changes:

Dogs, cats, and bunnies will now move between floors on their own via internal staircases, with no need to carry them up or down.

You can now put up to two guinea pigs inside one enclosure, instead of only one.

Improved pet randomization in Morgan’s Pet Care and fixed the issue with new pets not generating in the next refresh cycle if all of them were taken by the player.

Cat hairballs are produced much less frequently now.

Adjusted mouth position of held dog toys and held paint cans to better fit each dog.

Your dogs will now drop held toys when you open their interaction menu, in a similar fashion to dropping held paint.

Your dogs can no longer carry paint when holding a toy in their mouth and vice versa.

Fixed paint cans having collision when carried by dogs, as well as randomly disappearing when carried in rare instances.

Fixed the issue with turtles getting stuck spinning indefinitely.

Fixed issues regarding feeding the turtle, the food will no longer disappear and interaction will properly fill out the bowl without the need for multiple feedings.

Fixed positions of cats laying on objects.

Rebalanced the timing of the pet needs and their behavior on jobs.

Fixed pets changing their colors when the game is reloaded.

Fixed some doors with little pet doors not having their intended functionality.

Fixed an issue with being unable to feed the hamster.

Fixed hamster’s cage keytips.

Fixed house recognition issues when the player is on the roof.

House/Job specific fixes and changes:

The AnimalCaretaker:

Fixed the issue with door frame deletion causing the wall to be filled out despite another door frame being present.

Fixed issues related to selling the bathtub and its mounting point.

Lets Rock Right Meow

(House) - Fixed wall near the balcony on the second floor being unpaintable.

KameHouse:

Adjusted walking for pets, preventing them from floating in the air.

Okay now... How about the magic trick? From now on, you don't need to carry your doggos, kitties, and bunnies anymore! We gave them a pinch of magic so that everyone could feel a little Harry Potter vibes! As mentioned above, teleportation is a real thing. It's a kind of magic, isn't it?

Some while ago, we’ve shown you that you’ll be able to have two guinea pigs in one cage. Unfortunately, due to dozens of things we had to do before the release, we didn’t manage to prepare it on time. Today everything changes, though. Two guinea pigs in one cage? Hold my beer!

The sound of drumrolls echoes through basements and pipes, and you already know something is coming! Suddenly, you realize that below this message, you can find a long-awaited friend that will come with a future update.

If house flipping wasn't enough, we have fantastic news for you! Frozen Way, as a co-producer of Builder Simulator, gives you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create your own house from scratch! Get to grips with construction and feel like Bob the Builder!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1120320/Builder_Simulator/

Additionally, before you go, we have a little survey about your favorite (and least favorite) House Flipper NPCs. If you'd like to share your opinion with us, just click on the image below:

That would be it for today’s development update, flippers. If you have any questions or ideas regarding House Flipper – Pets DLC or Builder Simulator, feel free to let us know in the comments below or on our discord channel.

Have a lovely time flipping!

~ Frozen District & Frozen Way teams!