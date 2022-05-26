Weekly Update: Player Presets & Bug fixing! 🚗

New Vehicle presets🚗
With this update we're adding preset slots! With these slots, you can save your favourite builds (and name them!) so you can quickly switch up between matches without having to set up the whole build again!
Bug fixing and additional patch notes🦟
- Fixed (?) issue where new players would have to restart game to see the initial free Stinger appear in the garage
- Fixed issue where Car-ma audio would still play if killed halfway through its effect
- Added Graphics API fallbacks
- Added random names for bots in Junkyard inspired by current community Seekers
- Randomized bots cosmetics
- Fixed number popup displaying 0 when player picked up Health/Armour/Energy pickups
- Fixed issue where bot would have damage scaling dependent on players targeting system (making them do 100% damage if player was using Manual Aim, although the bot uses the Locked Aim)
- Added randomized builds for bots
- Bots will now use special weapons
- Fixed issue where bot status bar would flicker when spawning out of line of sight
More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!
Changed files in this update