Hellslave update for 26 May 2022

Hotfix - v1.03

26 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a problem when switching powers in Power panel. Some important power could've been replaced. It's not possible anymore, and when you reset your active powers in the talent tree, it also reset the action bar.
If you lost any power here, just reset and they will be re-created.

