Fixed a problem when switching powers in Power panel. Some important power could've been replaced. It's not possible anymore, and when you reset your active powers in the talent tree, it also reset the action bar.
If you lost any power here, just reset and they will be re-created.
Hellslave update for 26 May 2022
Hotfix - v1.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed a problem when switching powers in Power panel. Some important power could've been replaced. It's not possible anymore, and when you reset your active powers in the talent tree, it also reset the action bar.
Changed files in this update