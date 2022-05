Some players with machines using a dedicated AMD GPU cards reported experienceing blank TV-Screens when starting the game. This was due to a malfunctioning shader on these machines. The problem was hard to pin down because some AMD GPUs had no issues with it. The fix was defining floating number bounds when used within a modulo function in the shader code.

If you face any other issues, don't hesitate to report it.

Thank you for supporting this little project!

-Wassim