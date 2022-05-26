PogoChamp 1.0 is out NOW!

PogoChamp 1.0

After 2.5 years of development and over a year in Early Access, PogoChamp 1.0 is finally here! Thanks so much for all the encouragement over the years, it has really meant a lot to me.

To celebrate 1.0, I decided to make a compilation video of bugs & other footage I've recorded during development. I hope you like it.



What's Next

While this won't be the last PogoChamp update, it does mark the end of Early Access and the Weekly Progress Reports. I'm sure there'll be more bugs to fix & features to add as I see how more people play the game, but I'm happy to call this the "Official Release".

Changelog