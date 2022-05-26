PogoChamp 1.0 is out NOW!

PogoChamp 1.0
After 2.5 years of development and over a year in Early Access, PogoChamp 1.0 is finally here! Thanks so much for all the encouragement over the years, it has really meant a lot to me.
To celebrate 1.0, I decided to make a compilation video of bugs & other footage I've recorded during development. I hope you like it.
What's Next
While this won't be the last PogoChamp update, it does mark the end of Early Access and the Weekly Progress Reports. I'm sure there'll be more bugs to fix & features to add as I see how more people play the game, but I'm happy to call this the "Official Release".
Changelog
- UX: Add a menu that allows you to disable input devices. This menu will automatically appear if the game detects that an input device is sending erroneous inputs. You can also open it manually by holding "~" on keyboard or "Start" on controller for 2 seconds.
- BUG FIX: Prevent a bug that could allow you to disable all input devices using the menu above. If the game starts and no input devices are enabled, it will re-enable all of them.
- BUG FIX: Replay mode playback speed text didn't properly update when different input devices were competing for priority (for example, if you changed the replay speed using a keyboard while a PS4 controller was plugged in).
- UX: Remove the Early Access popup when you launch the game.
- UX: Change build number from "EarlyAccess<DATE>" to "Build<DATE>".
- BUG FIX: Various leaderboard UI animations weren't playing when viewing the leaderboard from the pause menu. This resulted in things like the "Play All" button not being visible.
- PERF: Some minor performance improvements in replays with many ghosts (when a ghost has finished playing, its IK solver is disabled).
- BUG FIX: The camera in Perspective Shift no longer goes past the end of the level on the right side.
- UX: Add an extra "..." row to the leaderboard when other rows exist, but aren't being shown. (So that people don't think that there are ONLY 25 records.)
- UX: Added some text to indicate how to get to the next level when you first unlock the 1-Star gate. Hopefully this will mean people aren't confused by the menu anymore.
- BUG FIX: Changed the way that Tilt Sensitivity is applied to remove an exploit that allowed you to set records that were impossible without changing Tilt Sensitivity. Removed the offending records from the leaderboard. Tilt Sensitivity previously reduced your maximum rotation speed, but now it just changes the "curve" of your inputs. A 1.0 sensitivity is a linear curve, and lower values are exponential (so partial inputs, like 0.3 will result in less rotation, but higher inputs will still rotate fully.
- UX: Hide "Next/Previous Attempt" controls in Replay Mode when there is only one replay.
- BUG FIX: Hopefully another fix to replay mode stuttering. (Let me know if you see any difference, because I couldn't reproduce the issue on my machine!).
- GAMEPLAY: Reduced the speed of "Slow Tilt" keyboard input even more. It used to be a 66% input and is now a 33% input.
