Item and Multiplayer Patch - May 26th, 2022

Hey everyone,

Today's patch is a significant under-the-hood fix that greatly improves the performance of inventory items, crafting abilities, manipulating the player inventory, and reduces player save data size.

Unfortunately, this update will cause all preexisting character saves to have broken items, meaning preexisting equipment, quickslot, and inventory items on these characters will no longer work. I do apologize for any inconveniences this may cause. This was something I had planned to do for a long time and it became necessary to have this issue fixed.

But with that out of the way, I am happy to also provide some much needed changes for multiplayer.

Fixes

The same resource will now spawn for all players, fixing mismatches resource nodes from server to client

Chests, barrels, resources, and enemy mobs will now replicate correctly to all clients, fixing an issue where these objects would reset when a new player joined the game

Resource collection quests should now work correctly on clients

Thanks again,

Alex