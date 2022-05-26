EVERING (ENG) 1.30 CHANGELOG

-You can now pet the dog! (+Added more dogs)
-Music tweaks, Riropó's Resting Area and Riropó's Meadow themes are now loops.
-New animations and emotes for some characters.
-Neul scene (Riropó Resting Area Inn) adjusted.
-New tutorial house in the Riropó Resting Area; tips and tricks for combat in EVERING.
-Increased the possibility of fleeing from the combats to 100%.
-Enabled the possibility to escape from fights against Breach enemies.
-Added a warning message before facing Breach enemies.
-Increased drop of Vellantar's sidequest item (Lako Root).
-Added the possibility to get an additional 'Flimsy Axe' in Vellantar.
-Fixed the music loading error after retrying a combat.
-Minor text changes and fixes.
-Other minor adjustments.
Changed files in this update