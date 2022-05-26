 Skip to content

EVERING update for 26 May 2022

EVERING (ENG) 1.30 CHANGELOG

Build 8815327

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-You can now pet the dog! (+Added more dogs)

-Music tweaks, Riropó's Resting Area and Riropó's Meadow themes are now loops.

-New animations and emotes for some characters.

-Neul scene (Riropó Resting Area Inn) adjusted.

-New tutorial house in the Riropó Resting Area; tips and tricks for combat in EVERING.

-Increased the possibility of fleeing from the combats to 100%.

-Enabled the possibility to escape from fights against Breach enemies.

-Added a warning message before facing Breach enemies.

-Increased drop of Vellantar's sidequest item (Lako Root).

-Added the possibility to get an additional 'Flimsy Axe' in Vellantar.

-Fixed the music loading error after retrying a combat.

-Minor text changes and fixes.

-Other minor adjustments.

