Hello everyone! So Release of the game Jester`s Theater Museum within the series of games "Witch Chronicles" In the game you will see the events that develop in parallel with the game The Witch 3 and reveal some secrets of the Jester's origin. So look for the jester's diary.
The rest of the adventure awaits you with the solution of simple puzzles and of course Hentai. Happy game friend
Jester`s Theater Museum update for 10 June 2022
Jester`s Theater Museum
Hello everyone! So Release of the game Jester`s Theater Museum within the series of games "Witch Chronicles" In the game you will see the events that develop in parallel with the game The Witch 3 and reveal some secrets of the Jester's origin. So look for the jester's diary.