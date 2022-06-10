 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jester`s Theater Museum update for 10 June 2022

Jester`s Theater Museum

Share · View all patches · Build 8815307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! So Release of the game Jester`s Theater Museum within the series of games "Witch Chronicles" In the game you will see the events that develop in parallel with the game The Witch 3 and reveal some secrets of the Jester's origin. So look for the jester's diary.
The rest of the adventure awaits you with the solution of simple puzzles and of course Hentai. Happy game friend

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link