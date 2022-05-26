 Skip to content

SSS222 Playtest update for 26 May 2022

Playtest Build 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8815107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved HyperLogin system; including Remember Password, Show Password, Changing Password/Deleting account when LoggedIn | Login buttons flash when not logged in, encouraging to do so
  • Autosubmit score system, on by default (you still have to LogIn)
  • Brought back Ambience sounds like the Ships thruster and Comet passing by into a separate Audio Slider
  • Option to switch/replace your powerup slots by holding down one of the keys and then pressing another. For ex. holding 1 and pressing 3 would replace your 1 and 3 slots | Selecting is now triggered by letting go of the key | Changing slots is now only not possible when Paused, its possible in Upgrade Menu or when Trading
  • New Options regarding Allow Selecting/Scrolling Empty Slots
  • White bar under the HP identifying how much was lost
New Achievements:

  • "The Dark Power" for collecting a Power Core

  • "PowerMan" for collecting all powerups atleast once

  • "How much is this?" for Trading first time

  • "Im a regular here" for Trading more than 20 times

  • "Determination"? for surviving over 1 minute when on low HP

  • "Shots Fired" for firing over 10k times

  • "Thats me" for first Customizing your Ship

  • "Colorful" for changing every element of the Ship

  • "True Creator" for 15 minutes spent in Sandbox

  • 2 hidden ones

    • [spoiler] "Deep fried" for setting any audio value above 1.15 [/spoiler]
    • [spoiler] "Personality Crisis" for changing your skin 20 times in 5 minutes [/spoiler]
Gameplay/Balance Changes:
  • Hacked status now also prevents you from changing your selected slot and opening your Inventory
  • Electricified Status now only affects Energy based weapons including the Saber
  • Buffed Saber for Arcade and Meteor Madness
  • Made the Trader come by a little more often
Fixes:
  • Fixed spawnReqs not resetting on game restart, for ex. a Cargo Ship could spawn much sooner than intended, that goes for any kind of spawns including Disrupter Enemies and Powerups etc
  • Disabled old Upgrades Menu (it was a broken placeholder for too long)
  • Fixed Goblin Thief & Vortex Wheel shooting by themselves when not supposed to
  • Fixed powerups not spawning in Classic Mode & powerups on pure timer so Status ones in other modes
  • Fixed default powerup in Classic Mode
  • Fixed incorrect damage values in Classic Mode
  • Fixed purchasing powerups from trader
  • Fixed Medkit not spawning and not healing properly when close to max health
  • Fixed autoshoot canceling when changing to an empty slot
  • Fixed no Trail particles
  • Fixed not displaying powerup timer when only 1 slot is available (so for ex. Classic Mode)
  • Fixed the Player Exhaust "Ring of Fire" being present in Classic and Meteor Madness
  • Fixed Death counter not adding up for Steam stats
  • Fixed Autouse Medkit when Low not setting
  • Fixed OnFire status effect not displaying properly
  • Fixed ingame Achievement popup

.

