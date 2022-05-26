Playtest Build 2

- Improved HyperLogin system; including Remember Password, Show Password, Changing Password/Deleting account when LoggedIn | Login buttons flash when not logged in, encouraging to do so
- Autosubmit score system, on by default (you still have to LogIn)
- Brought back Ambience sounds like the Ships thruster and Comet passing by into a separate Audio Slider
- Option to switch/replace your powerup slots by holding down one of the keys and then pressing another. For ex. holding 1 and pressing 3 would replace your 1 and 3 slots | Selecting is now triggered by letting go of the key | Changing slots is now only not possible when Paused, its possible in Upgrade Menu or when Trading
- New Options regarding Allow Selecting/Scrolling Empty Slots
- White bar under the HP identifying how much was lost
New Achievements:
-
"The Dark Power" for collecting a Power Core
-
"PowerMan" for collecting all powerups atleast once
-
"How much is this?" for Trading first time
-
"Im a regular here" for Trading more than 20 times
-
"Determination"? for surviving over 1 minute when on low HP
-
"Shots Fired" for firing over 10k times
-
"Thats me" for first Customizing your Ship
-
"Colorful" for changing every element of the Ship
-
"True Creator" for 15 minutes spent in Sandbox
-
2 hidden ones
- [spoiler] "Deep fried" for setting any audio value above 1.15 [/spoiler]
- [spoiler] "Personality Crisis" for changing your skin 20 times in 5 minutes [/spoiler]
Gameplay/Balance Changes:
- Hacked status now also prevents you from changing your selected slot and opening your Inventory
- Electricified Status now only affects Energy based weapons including the Saber
- Buffed Saber for Arcade and Meteor Madness
- Made the Trader come by a little more often
Fixes:
- Fixed spawnReqs not resetting on game restart, for ex. a Cargo Ship could spawn much sooner than intended, that goes for any kind of spawns including Disrupter Enemies and Powerups etc
- Disabled old Upgrades Menu (it was a broken placeholder for too long)
- Fixed Goblin Thief & Vortex Wheel shooting by themselves when not supposed to
- Fixed powerups not spawning in Classic Mode & powerups on pure timer so Status ones in other modes
- Fixed default powerup in Classic Mode
- Fixed incorrect damage values in Classic Mode
- Fixed purchasing powerups from trader
- Fixed Medkit not spawning and not healing properly when close to max health
- Fixed autoshoot canceling when changing to an empty slot
- Fixed no Trail particles
- Fixed not displaying powerup timer when only 1 slot is available (so for ex. Classic Mode)
- Fixed the Player Exhaust "Ring of Fire" being present in Classic and Meteor Madness
- Fixed Death counter not adding up for Steam stats
- Fixed Autouse Medkit when Low not setting
- Fixed OnFire status effect not displaying properly
- Fixed ingame Achievement popup
.
Changed files in this update