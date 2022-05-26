Playtest Build 2

"The Dark Power" for collecting a Power Core

"PowerMan" for collecting all powerups atleast once

"How much is this?" for Trading first time

"Im a regular here" for Trading more than 20 times

"Determination"? for surviving over 1 minute when on low HP

"Shots Fired" for firing over 10k times

"Thats me" for first Customizing your Ship

"Colorful" for changing every element of the Ship

"True Creator" for 15 minutes spent in Sandbox