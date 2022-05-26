IEH2 Playtest [ver 0.2.2.0]

Improved Swarm

Now Swarm counts the score based on Area Difficulty, Mutant monsters defeated #, and clear time. According to the score, you gain additional various rewards!

Talisman Upgrades

Added Talisman Upgrades in Equip tab. The effect was rebalanced too. Now the passive effects are active when you disassemble it. When you disassemble, you gain Talisman Fragments too, which is used for leveling talismans.

New Area/Dungeon and Unique Equipment

Added new areas/dungeons of Fox Shrine and Devilfish Lake.

Added new unique equipment of fox and devilfish.

Added new pet effects for devilfish.

Other Additions

Added : World Ascension Accomplishment now has reward for each clear, that gives additional WA Point instantly

Added : Quest Mastery for general quests. (Keep in mind that the previous clear # wasn't tracked before this patch)

Added : New Global Quest series [The Road of Alchemy]

Added : New Hero Stats [Critical Damage] [Taming Point Gain] in Ability Tab

Added : Quest Descriptions for some title quests

Added : Total Swarms Vanquished # in statistics

Added : Epic Store Item [Swarm Chaser] [Easy Access] [Advanced Auto-Disassemble Crafted Equipment]

Added : Help [Leveling] [World Map] [Guild] [Town] [Bestiary]

Added : The confirmation window will show up when you click perform button of WA

Added : Improved Game Performance especially when nitro active

Balance & Changes

Angel's 10th skill [Holy Arch] is now affected skill level+ effects from EQs.

Equipment Mastery Effects and some of equipment effects (Spider Wing, Fairy Cloth, Fairy Lamp, etc)

Some of potions effect

WA Milestone [Map Milestoner]'s passive effect now start at 0%. (it was 50% at even Lv0)

WA Upgrade [Area Booster]'s effect now does NOT affect Dungeons.

Decreased Unique EQ's Set Item Effect Bonus. (I'm sorry for that but I figured out the previous "+100% bonus" with 8/8 could break balance, so I changed it to "+50%" at most)

Decreased the effect of Title [Alchemist] - To tell the truth, it was originally not intended that background hero's [Alchemist] effect is active. So, instead of removing background hero's effect, I kept this feature and just nerfed the effect.

The cost of Area Prestige Upgrade [Area Prestige] from 1+level to 2^level

The cost of Area Prestige Upgrade [A Moment to Breathe] from just flat 3 to 2 + 2 x [this upgrade's level].

The cost of Dungeon Prestige Upgrade [Portal Key] from 2 + 2 x [this upgrade's level] to 3 + 3 x [this upgrade's level].

In the area table of the world map, Reward per clear of each area now shows the total amount that is affected by Area Booster from WA

Changed Slime Coin Interest from every minute to every 10 minutes

Balanced Slime Coin Cap upgrade effect

Balanced stats upgrade costs

Buffed SPD upgrade in slime bank

Some building's effect and cost

Renamed [Monster Distinguisher] to [Monster Study]

Renamed [Porter] to [Racer]

Changed Archer skill [Gravity Arrow]'s particle

Proof of Rebirth 1 quest is now unlocked after you unlock Tutorial 10 : Rebirth.

Increased the cost of WA Upgrade [Area Booster] from 1+level to 2+2 x level

Decreased the effect of WA Upgrade [Skill Proficiency Boost] from 50% per level to 25% per level

Equipment's effect [Physical/Fire/Ice/Thunder/Light/Dark Damage%] are now calculated AFTER a calculation from monster's defense. So the overall damage is calculated as follows: First, Skill's deal damage is calculated : [Hero ATK] * [Skill-specific Damage Multiplier]. Second, when a monster received skill's attack : the damage is reduced by monster's DEF & element resistance%. After that, the damage is multiplied by [Physical/Fire/Ice/Thunder/Light/Dark Damage%] and [Specific-monster-damage% from unique EQ effect].

Bug Fixes

Fixed : Normal Magicslime Pet Effect (Auto-equip potion) was wrongly active for talismans too

Fixed : You could split utility items in equip utility slots, that enabled you to equip same utility items

Fixed : Cloud Save

Fixed : Active Hero # bug

Fixed : Other minor bugs

Due to a lot of changes in this patch, you may need followings:

You need allocate mysterious water again just after updating this patch

If you already have talismans, then after updating this patch, you need to move them to an empty inventory to activate it in Talisman Upgrade screen

Town Building [Mystic Arena] Rank/Level is automatically reset in this patch, so you need to level it again

Comment

Thank you as always for playing IEH2 Playtest!

We improved the game in various perspective in this patch too! Thanks to you all wonderful feedback 😄

Today, we have an important announcement too.

UPDATE: We are currently planning on postponing the release date. Exact details will be announced shortly.

We are tremendously grateful for all of your feedback, as more people participated in our playtest than we originally anticipated, you have helped us to make many positive changes to the game. Thank you so much for your help with that. However, our original timetable for completing certain objectives has, as a result, been delayed, and there are several more features and mechanics that we feel must be present in the game before we release it to early access.

This means that our original release date of June 10th is no longer feasible. We are currently in the process of determining a new release date, but in the meantime we felt it might be nice for you all to know exactly what those features and mechanics will be.

SUPER DUNGEON CHALLENGES: Unlike regular dungeons that require portal orbs, these challenge dungeons will allow you to explore to great depths, discovering new monsters, and providing mid to end game content for you to enjoy!

MORE CHALLENGES: We have many ideas for new challenges. One of the biggest is adding a more active component to Challenge Bosses that enable you to have more control over the outcome of the battle and allows us to make Challenge Bosses more dynamic, interesting, and fun!

TAMER: Are you ready for a paradigm-shift in the way the game is played? Well with the Tamer you will bring your pets to battle and begin to explore entirely new mechanics that utilize those pets to the fullest!

EXPEDITIONS: Building on the work of the Tamer, you will be able to send your pets off to perform errands locally or abroad into foreign lands, returning with a variety of different rewards that may even help us introduce new mechanics down the road.

EQUIPMENT TRAINER: This exciting new feature allows you to raise your proficiency levels with equipment without having to equip them at all. Lovingly referred to as the Equipment "Daycare," the professionals here will improve your equipment for all classes while you're busy doing other things.

This is just a taste of the features we are currently working on and feel need to be in the game before we can give it a proper release. We appreciate your understanding and your continued feedback as we work to get these systems built.

In the meantime, the playtest will continue, and we will have that new exact release date to you all soon. Thanks again for playing our game!