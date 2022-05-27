Colorful Party Wars Early Access !!

Sorry for the delay!

We have released an early access version of KaraPariWooz ver 0.97a!

There are still some bugs and things we haven't fully implemented yet, but you can play through the whole game, so we hope you enjoy it! I'll add more soon!

Karaparri-Ohs is a game made by people who like RTS and clicker games, so overall it is a little difficult and you have to play it over and over again.

But! We hope that people who are not good at games can also play it, and we have adjusted the difficulty levels of Easy and Normal so that even those who are not good at games can touch the game a little bit.

Karafuru-party belongs to a lot of different people, so you probably know at least one person. Please raise that person (and Koorimizu)[/strike] and use them!

Even if you don't know anyone, I'm sure there is a girl who looks just the way you like!

Creating your own original character is a paid DLC, but if you want to have your own character in the game, please purchase it! We are planning to add more parts in the future.

The cute illustration of this headline was drawn by Rokumen-san!