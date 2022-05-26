 Skip to content

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall update for 26 May 2022

Patch 1.3 and DLSS support are now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Warriors of Sigmar!

We have some fantastic news for you, everyone, so you better get ready! This time we come to you not only with an awesome Patch 1.3, but also with a brand new DLSS support, which so many of you asked for! Learn more about how Tempestfall has changed and what novelties await you in the Realm of Death.

The Patch 1.3 video!

We felt that such a huge patch deserves more than just a plain description. After all, many important changes and features have been implemented, so we decided that it would be best to tell you all about them in the form of a video clip. Let us know if you like this kind of communication, and if so, we'll try to use it more often!

Full patch notes

Sounds amazing, doesn't it? Improved combat, lots of quality-of-life changes, and the mentioned DLSS support... The journey through the Realm of Death is now more exciting than ever!

At this point, we would like to remind you all that we are looking forward to your feedback and opinions! We can't wait to know your thoughts on patch 1.3. At the same time, we promise that we will continue our work on improving Tempestfall - lots of exciting news is yet to come, so stay tuned, all right?

And now for the curious ones - Full Patch Notes:

General

  • Fixed some potential blockers

Game Settings

  • Added DLSS settings

Sound

  • Improved sound occlusion effects
  • Added Reverb Zones

Combat

  • Improvements with enemies’ hitbox
  • Improvements with weapon collision
  • Major fixes with the parry system
  • Improved AI Combat - combos, changing focus, movement
  • Attack animations reworked - new directional attacks

Gameplay

  • Inventory position corrected

Thank you, everyone!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337100/Warhammer_Age_of_Sigmar_Tempestfall/

