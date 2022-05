Share · View all patches · Build 8813881 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 10:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Fixed:

A fatal error when trying to purchase the "Gat" hat from the OCSEDEO'S store.

If you missed the announcement for our new game: Wuppo: Breft Festival (Forever) please check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1321160/Wuppo_Breft_Festival_Forever/

We're hoping to release it this year, so now would be a great time to wishlist!

Cheers!

Lars