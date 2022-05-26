Music System update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8813800 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Arc Willow team get help of composer Limenya and in our partnership we add a new original soundtrack to the game! We look forward to work in the future.

Right now there is 3 new tracks for different GameStates:

Research

Fight

BossFight

We make sure to make every state distinguishable, and suitable to situations in the game. Now visuals and Music in the game compliments each other in a unique way!

To make your roguelite experience more seamless we reworked our music system in the game, so now loading will not interrupt the score,

There is a balance changes as well - now basic attacks do more damage to shields, and shields recharging is not depending on max HP of enemies and take much more time.

Fixed the bug causing to have more stamina than the max amount after killing an enemy

Mini-boss Sorrow, Envy, Anxiety and Shame get nerfed due to having too much HP, and arena a "no fun zone"

Background of rewards on Doors now darker to make it more distinguishable.

Heal reward is now green so it would be easier to differentiate from max HP boost that look like Red Heart.

And most importantly - there is a credits available in a menu!

Now - what's next

I am working hard on story update and most of the characters and location now is done! Now it's about to finishing it and working on the code side.

Here are some Test renders, in a update, it would look better









That's all for today, i hope you would like Limenya's work and excited for a next Update!