Server is now open

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:
- Fixed an animation canceling bug after jumping onto the ground while having high ping
- Fixed lingering bug effects from skins even though the player has disconnected
- Fixed a bug where the average score is incorrectly displayed in the no item mode
- Fixed a bug where Nipa's skin effects were being incorrectly displayed during the changing room
- Fixed a bug where Wardens were unable to move in certain spots in the map
- Fixed a bug where Wardens cannot attack
- Fixed Stamina Drain and Phasing tooltips to show the correct information
- Fixed the calculation for blocking the hole
- Fixed the tooltip for surrendering after someone left the game
For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้
- แก้ไขบัคการยกเลิกเอนิเมชั่นได้หลังจากกระโดดลงพื้น เมื่อเกิดอาการ Ping สูง
- แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลของสกินยังคงอยู่หลังจากตัวละครหลุดจากการเชื่อมต่อไปแล้ว
- แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลคะแนนเฉลี่ยของผู้รอดชีวิต ในหมวดไอเทมไม่ขึ้น
- แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลสกินของตัวละครนิภาไม่ถูกต้องในหน้าแต่งตัว
- แก้ไขบัคผู้คุมค้างไม่สามารถขยับได้ในบางจุดของแมพ
- แก้บัคผู้คุมไม่สามารถโจมตีได้
- แก้ไขการแสดงผลของทักษะ ดูดพลังกาย (Stamina Drain) และ เดินทะลุ (Phasing) ไม่ถูกต้อง
- แก้ไขการคำนวณระบบการกั้นหลุมกระโดด
- แก้ไขการแสดงผลของปุ่มโหวตเมื่อมีผู้เล่นออกจากเกม
สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
