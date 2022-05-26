 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Home Sweet Home Survive update for 26 May 2022

Server is now open

Share · View all patches · Build 8813722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

  • Fixed an animation canceling bug after jumping onto the ground while having high ping
  • Fixed lingering bug effects from skins even though the player has disconnected
  • Fixed a bug where the average score is incorrectly displayed in the no item mode
  • Fixed a bug where Nipa's skin effects were being incorrectly displayed during the changing room
  • Fixed a bug where Wardens were unable to move in certain spots in the map
  • Fixed a bug where Wardens cannot attack
  • Fixed Stamina Drain and Phasing tooltips to show the correct information
  • Fixed the calculation for blocking the hole
  • Fixed the tooltip for surrendering after someone left the game

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

  • แก้ไขบัคการยกเลิกเอนิเมชั่นได้หลังจากกระโดดลงพื้น เมื่อเกิดอาการ Ping สูง
  • แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลของสกินยังคงอยู่หลังจากตัวละครหลุดจากการเชื่อมต่อไปแล้ว
  • แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลคะแนนเฉลี่ยของผู้รอดชีวิต ในหมวดไอเทมไม่ขึ้น
  • แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลสกินของตัวละครนิภาไม่ถูกต้องในหน้าแต่งตัว
  • แก้ไขบัคผู้คุมค้างไม่สามารถขยับได้ในบางจุดของแมพ
  • แก้บัคผู้คุมไม่สามารถโจมตีได้
  • แก้ไขการแสดงผลของทักษะ ดูดพลังกาย (Stamina Drain) และ เดินทะลุ (Phasing) ไม่ถูกต้อง
  • แก้ไขการคำนวณระบบการกั้นหลุมกระโดด
  • แก้ไขการแสดงผลของปุ่มโหวตเมื่อมีผู้เล่นออกจากเกม

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

Changed files in this update

Home Sweet Home Survive Depot 1056601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link