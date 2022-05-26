Server is now open

Share · View all patches · Build 8813722 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

Fixed an animation canceling bug after jumping onto the ground while having high ping

Fixed lingering bug effects from skins even though the player has disconnected

Fixed a bug where the average score is incorrectly displayed in the no item mode

Fixed a bug where Nipa's skin effects were being incorrectly displayed during the changing room

Fixed a bug where Wardens were unable to move in certain spots in the map

Fixed a bug where Wardens cannot attack

Fixed Stamina Drain and Phasing tooltips to show the correct information

Fixed the calculation for blocking the hole

Fixed the tooltip for surrendering after someone left the game

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

แก้ไขบัคการยกเลิกเอนิเมชั่นได้หลังจากกระโดดลงพื้น เมื่อเกิดอาการ Ping สูง

แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลของสกินยังคงอยู่หลังจากตัวละครหลุดจากการเชื่อมต่อไปแล้ว

แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลคะแนนเฉลี่ยของผู้รอดชีวิต ในหมวดไอเทมไม่ขึ้น

แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลสกินของตัวละครนิภาไม่ถูกต้องในหน้าแต่งตัว

แก้ไขบัคผู้คุมค้างไม่สามารถขยับได้ในบางจุดของแมพ

แก้บัคผู้คุมไม่สามารถโจมตีได้

แก้ไขการแสดงผลของทักษะ ดูดพลังกาย (Stamina Drain) และ เดินทะลุ (Phasing) ไม่ถูกต้อง

แก้ไขการคำนวณระบบการกั้นหลุมกระโดด

แก้ไขการแสดงผลของปุ่มโหวตเมื่อมีผู้เล่นออกจากเกม

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย