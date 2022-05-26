Patch 1.5.5.15041

New Season 21 Leaderboards features:

Treasure Hunt: We’ve placed 22 gold bars for you to find on Nighthawk Parcel and other points of interest in the city! Each one will give you a buff to attributes, such as how much gold you mine, how little fuel your machinery consumes, or how fast you move.

Nighthawk rent price is set to 0$

Previous season features present in Season 21 Leaderboards:

Every worker's level is set to maximum.

Blacksmith upgrades are maxed out (Blacksmith must be first visited for the upgrades to apply).

Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400 oz.

Previous season features not present in Season 21 Leaderboards:

Tracked vehicles now move 50% faster.

40% more gold in summer.

40% more gold during the day. (from 6 a.m. till 6 p.m.)

Water is now 25% more expensive.

Fuel is now 30% more expensive.

River Town rent price is set to 0$

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where Mobile Washplant Engine mesh would still be visible even after removing it from the machine.

Fixed a bug that prevented selecting “Visible weather effects” in Graphics settings when using the controller.

Fixed an issue that made the “Falling Snow” option change its status when selecting apply in Visible weather effects options.

Fixed High Voltage Power Cable highlight.

Fixed High Voltage Power Extension Cord position when connected.

Fixed a bug where the game would autosave after each season even after completely disabling the autosave option.

Fixed Bulldozer’s collision.

Fixed Trailer Wheel’s collision.

Added List of Spare parts for Mobile Water Tank in the journal.

Added Specification for Conveyor Belt’s Hopper in the journal.

Fixed parts of Spanish, Italian, and French translations where the texts would overlap.

Fixed an issue where Big Electric/Diesel Water Pump text would overlap with the image in the journal.

Fixed a bug that made Cordless Screwdriver hang in the air after selecting another tool.

Fixed a bug where dirt gathered on a small shovel would also appear on other save files.

Fixed a bug that was causing DIGtube to play wrong videos when picking up an item during Tutorial Stage II.

Fixed an issue where pressing V would select Cordless Screwdriver. (Controls must be reset to default for the fix to apply)

Other minor bug fixes.

Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.

You're awesome human beings!

If you are not on our discord server yet, please join us:

https://discordapp.com/invite/goldrush-thegame

https://store.steampowered.com/app/451340/Gold_Rush_The_Game/