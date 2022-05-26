 Skip to content

Gold Rush: The Game update for 26 May 2022

Patch 1.5.5.15041

Patch 1.5.5.15041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season 21 Update features

New Season 21 Leaderboards features:

  • Treasure Hunt: We’ve placed 22 gold bars for you to find on Nighthawk Parcel and other points of interest in the city! Each one will give you a buff to attributes, such as how much gold you mine, how little fuel your machinery consumes, or how fast you move.
  • Nighthawk rent price is set to 0$

Previous season features present in Season 21 Leaderboards:

  • Every worker's level is set to maximum.
  • Blacksmith upgrades are maxed out (Blacksmith must be first visited for the upgrades to apply).
  • Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400 oz.

Previous season features not present in Season 21 Leaderboards:

  • Tracked vehicles now move 50% faster.
  • 40% more gold in summer.
  • 40% more gold during the day. (from 6 a.m. till 6 p.m.)
  • Water is now 25% more expensive.
  • Fuel is now 30% more expensive.
  • River Town rent price is set to 0$

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Mobile Washplant Engine mesh would still be visible even after removing it from the machine.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented selecting “Visible weather effects” in Graphics settings when using the controller.
  • Fixed an issue that made the “Falling Snow” option change its status when selecting apply in Visible weather effects options.
  • Fixed High Voltage Power Cable highlight.
  • Fixed High Voltage Power Extension Cord position when connected.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would autosave after each season even after completely disabling the autosave option.
  • Fixed Bulldozer’s collision.
  • Fixed Trailer Wheel’s collision.
  • Added List of Spare parts for Mobile Water Tank in the journal.
  • Added Specification for Conveyor Belt’s Hopper in the journal.
  • Fixed parts of Spanish, Italian, and French translations where the texts would overlap.
  • Fixed an issue where Big Electric/Diesel Water Pump text would overlap with the image in the journal.
  • Fixed a bug that made Cordless Screwdriver hang in the air after selecting another tool.
  • Fixed a bug where dirt gathered on a small shovel would also appear on other save files.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing DIGtube to play wrong videos when picking up an item during Tutorial Stage II.
  • Fixed an issue where pressing V would select Cordless Screwdriver. (Controls must be reset to default for the fix to apply)
  • Other minor bug fixes.

Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.
You're awesome human beings!
If you are not on our discord server yet, please join us:
https://discordapp.com/invite/goldrush-thegame

https://store.steampowered.com/app/451340/Gold_Rush_The_Game/

