Patch 1.5.5.15041

New Season 21 Leaderboards features:
- Treasure Hunt: We’ve placed 22 gold bars for you to find on Nighthawk Parcel and other points of interest in the city! Each one will give you a buff to attributes, such as how much gold you mine, how little fuel your machinery consumes, or how fast you move.
- Nighthawk rent price is set to 0$
Previous season features present in Season 21 Leaderboards:
- Every worker's level is set to maximum.
- Blacksmith upgrades are maxed out (Blacksmith must be first visited for the upgrades to apply).
- Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400 oz.
Previous season features not present in Season 21 Leaderboards:
- Tracked vehicles now move 50% faster.
- 40% more gold in summer.
- 40% more gold during the day. (from 6 a.m. till 6 p.m.)
- Water is now 25% more expensive.
- Fuel is now 30% more expensive.
- River Town rent price is set to 0$
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Mobile Washplant Engine mesh would still be visible even after removing it from the machine.
- Fixed a bug that prevented selecting “Visible weather effects” in Graphics settings when using the controller.
- Fixed an issue that made the “Falling Snow” option change its status when selecting apply in Visible weather effects options.
- Fixed High Voltage Power Cable highlight.
- Fixed High Voltage Power Extension Cord position when connected.
- Fixed a bug where the game would autosave after each season even after completely disabling the autosave option.
- Fixed Bulldozer’s collision.
- Fixed Trailer Wheel’s collision.
- Added List of Spare parts for Mobile Water Tank in the journal.
- Added Specification for Conveyor Belt’s Hopper in the journal.
- Fixed parts of Spanish, Italian, and French translations where the texts would overlap.
- Fixed an issue where Big Electric/Diesel Water Pump text would overlap with the image in the journal.
- Fixed a bug that made Cordless Screwdriver hang in the air after selecting another tool.
- Fixed a bug where dirt gathered on a small shovel would also appear on other save files.
- Fixed a bug that was causing DIGtube to play wrong videos when picking up an item during Tutorial Stage II.
- Fixed an issue where pressing V would select Cordless Screwdriver. (Controls must be reset to default for the fix to apply)
- Other minor bug fixes.
