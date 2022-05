v.0.92.1.0 Patch Note

Weapon Adjustment:

AK74U damage 26->29

AUG damage 28->29, damage increased by 10% at 10 meters

MP5: Increase damage at 55 meters by 7%

MP7: base damage 23->24 increase damage at 25M by 17%, at 55M by 40%

VAL: Increase damage at 10 meters by 10%, at 25 meters by 10%

AAC: Increase damage at 55 meters by 7%

P90: base damage 22->25

M590SG: Increase damage at 15 meters by 15%

RM870: Increase damage at 15 meters by 15%, Decreased bullet spread by 14%

SPAS12: Decreased bullet spread by 12%

M1014: Decreased bullet spread by 40%

Katana Cost: 1->2

Map Adjustment:

Adjusted Hideout spawn location in Comp Control Game mode

BUG Fix:

Fixed Bot firing will trigger Force Tube vibration bug