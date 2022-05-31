 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

God of War update for 31 May 2022

Patch v1.0.12 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8813492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.0.12 for God of War is now live.

Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.

Patch Notes

New Features

  • FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 has been implemented and is now available as a resolution-scaling option within the display settings menu

Fixes

  • The Toggle Aim/Block accessibility features will now no longer have inconsistent behavior.

For a list of the other topics we're currently tracking, please refer to our Known Issues. If you are experiencing any of these problems, submitting a ticket greatly helps us gather all of the information we need to properly access each one. We appreciate your continued patience as our team investigates your reports.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link