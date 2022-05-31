Patch v1.0.12 Released

Patch v1.0.12 for God of War is now live.
Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.
Patch Notes
New Features
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 has been implemented and is now available as a resolution-scaling option within the display settings menu
Fixes
- The Toggle Aim/Block accessibility features will now no longer have inconsistent behavior.
