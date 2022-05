Share · View all patches · Build 8813289 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 08:09:18 UTC by Wendy

updated flagship panel to restrict using ships that does not match the sailor level and player level

#6111 - typed a sentance about never deleting my alt and the delete option popped up in game (admin)

disabled UI nav helper for the characters select screen for future investiation.

Added achievement triggers for early explorer.

Imported early explorer achievement icons.

added null check for sea projectile

sea projecitle updates

updated nubis statics

added nubis log