KINGDOM of the DEAD update for 26 May 2022

NEW UPDATE: Endless mode, Achievements, and more.

26 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gatekeepers, it’s time to survive.

A new UPDATE for KINGDOM of the DEAD is now available for download, which includes a new mode, achievements, and additional improvements.

Here’s the changelog:

  • New Endless mode has been implemented. Survive against as many enemies as you can!
  • Added Endless mode map.
  • Added 33 new unlockable achievements.
  • Controller support is now available.
  • Added several animation improvements.
  • Several minor bugs were fixed.

We hope you will jump back into the darkness of KINGDOM of the DEAD to show us your skills and records!

See you in the abyss.

  • Camilla from HOOK
