Monthly Unlockable Bracers - Part 3

Dear Students,

I've added another set of bracers to the game for you to unlock at a higher level of training. If you have already been awarded the previous bracers, you can work towards these now. Train hard!



(The third set of bracers to unlock in game)

I've wanted to make new bracers for Crazy Kung Fu for a while, and now that we have a variety of them to play with in game I couldn't be happier. It's really great to be able to play and train with some neat looking bracers, as well of course being able to show off your level by simply showing the style of bracer you are wearing 😎

New bracers: Improviser & Legend

Various texture/model improvements.

Updated entire text display system so it's easier to read but also performs better overall.

Update leaderboard panels and display, so the banner color works better with the text, and your name/score is a different color so you can quickly see where you are.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments or on Discord!

As always, train hard and stay focused.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1340300/Crazy_Kung_Fu/