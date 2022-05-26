Physics Improvements & Grinds

• LAND PREDICTION/CORRECTION

The much-needed landing correction! The player will automatically transition to the slope you will land on, making it super easy to drop in and smoothly ride the many transfers.

Landing correction will work until you do a flip, once you flip it is up to you to stick the landing.

We are aware of a few bugs with this great new feature & will always be working on making it the best it can be while still leaving you in full control.

• GRINDING

Grinding is now a whole lot easier! The player will lock on to rails and ledges. This system is not perfect, but it is definitely an improvement to what it was. We are still working on a more stable grinding system.

• SCOOTER RAGDOLL

The scooter falls in a more realistic way when you crash. The bars and deck rotate as they should, all physics based so no crash will be the same.

• IMPROVED FIRST PERSON CAMERA

Increased the field of view for the first-person camera and moved it to the players eyes. The camera now moves with the players head giving a more natural feel to the camera mode & also a lot more movement.

• NEW CAMERA MODES

Two new camera modes with a slight offset to the player, making it nice & easy to line up those grinds! These cameras did replace the wider-angle camera, but they are very similar.

• IMPROVED PLAYER RAGDOLL

The player falls in a more realistic way when you crash. The camera also continues to follow when you bail.

The improved player ragdoll has also reduced the known bug of the character clipping through the ground.

We have made the scooter builder full screen & fixed some performance issues, known to cause lag in the menu. An entirely new scooter builder is in the works, which will allow you to share your scooters with other players. It is almost finished but will require some more testing, so unfortunately it did not make this update.

We would also like to welcome Rubber Duck Co to ScooterFlow! You will find them in the scooter builder.

• IMPROVED ANIMATIONS

Smoother animations for the players basic movement. The different types of barspins have also been improved.

• OVERALL PHYSICS

More weight has been added to the character.

The flipping has been altered to feel more natural.

The players hop height has been altered to work in well with the new grinding system & be more consistent.

Improved fakies. You will no longer spin out when moving backwards.