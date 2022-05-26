Update, Version 20220526

English

##########Content###############

Added a female version of shade-tainted citizens.

They appear in the church hall.

[The Church Hall]The secret room on the left side is now accessible. It's a bit narrow, causing difficulties to avoid enemies.

New prefix: Scavenger's (Increase the recycling skill.)

It may appear on various equipment as a generic prefix.

Dirty clothes dropped by the the homeless and scavengers may have better result when having this prefix.

Wiki has been updated with this change.

##########System################

Cleaned up some testing code.

##########DEBUG#################

Fixed the missing white space that makes the "Friendly" prefix in English localization looks strange.

##########OTHER################

Added credit to different 3D Asset Creating Tools I am using.

简体中文

##########Content###############

加入了女性版本的被暗影侵蚀的市民。

她们会在教堂大厅中出现。

【教堂大厅】左侧的秘密房间现在可以进入。相对狭窄，所以导致避开敌人可能有所困难。

新词缀：拾荒者（增加回收技能）

作为一个通用词缀可能出现在各类装备上。

那些无家可归者或者拾荒者掉落的肮脏的大衣上如果有这个词缀的话，可能有更好的数值上的加成。

维基上已经更新了对应的内容。

##########System################

清理了一些测试用的代码。

##########DEBUG#################

修复了英文文本中友善的词缀少了一个空格导致看上去物品名称有些奇怪。

##########OTHER################

在开发者信息文件中加入了我使用的各类3D开发工具的信息。