Scrutinize Achivement-related
Fixed buggy state of industrial goods technicians
Fixed the inability to buy cow brushes
Increased the motivation value lowered when picking up dungs
Further decrease in motivation value of lower milking
Fixed remaining dung amount of each cow being set to 0 at the beginning of the game
Fixed cows' motivation values decreasing based on disease progress
Checked that remaining milk and farmer's earnings are working properly
Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 26 May 2022
Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.13.2
Changed files in this update