Ver 2.11.700 Another Style Nekogami

New Encounters

Encounters

・Another Style Nekogami... Otoha's Another Style is available

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・Ally Encounter - The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Special Edition is available

You can encounter the following five characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each (5% in total).

5★ classes for other characters are not available

[table] [tr] [th]5★ Characters [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Black Clad Swordsman (Yuda) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Red Clad Flamemancer (Red Scorpio) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Cyan Scyther (Chernobog) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Violet Lancer (Persephone) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Silver Striker (Resif) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・Fateful Encounter - The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Special Edition is available (Paid, 2 times only)

You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales: Wind Liberator

・New quest that unlocks Sevyn's 5-star class

・Final Chapter of Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales, and Sevyn's character quest 2, must be cleared.

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.700.

・There is no time limit to finish this event.



Added Mythos to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Mythos in the version 2.11.700 update.

Uncompleted Mythos will not be displayed.

▼Specified Mythos

・The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales

・Final Chapter

・Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.700.

*We are planning to add more stories to the Replay Story feature in the future.

・We've added new rewards for collecting paw stamps in the "Fortune: Phantom Crystal Dimension."

・Sevyn

・Dust Devil: Added "Increased magic damage based on max MP value of user (3 turns)"

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

May 27, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – June 5, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

Identified Issue

There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –6/5 (UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.700.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.