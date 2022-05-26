May 26, 2022 ver. 1.3.3 update.

Share · View all patches · Build 8812428 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 05:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello.

This is Team EARTH WARS.

We have just made the following update.

Update details for ver.1.3.3

-Removed the glass eye from the material of Return Stone.

-Fixed the material of Green Soup.

-Fixed English and Simplified Chinese names of weapons that break the limit

-Fixed the display of the connection point on the The Abyss mini-map.

-Changed so that guest achievements are not unlocked in online mode.

Incidentally, we plan to implement the requested round-the-clock play in the end content.

Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".