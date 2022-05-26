May 26, 2022 ver. 1.3.3 update.

Hello.
This is Team EARTH WARS.
We have just made the following update.
Update details for ver.1.3.3
-Removed the glass eye from the material of Return Stone.
-Fixed the material of Green Soup.
-Fixed English and Simplified Chinese names of weapons that break the limit
-Fixed the display of the connection point on the The Abyss mini-map.
-Changed so that guest achievements are not unlocked in online mode.
Incidentally, we plan to implement the requested round-the-clock play in the end content.
Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".
Changed files in this update