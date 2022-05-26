 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LOST EPIC update for 26 May 2022

May 26, 2022 ver. 1.3.3 update.

Share · View all patches · Build 8812428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.
This is Team EARTH WARS.
We have just made the following update.

Update details for ver.1.3.3

-Removed the glass eye from the material of Return Stone.
-Fixed the material of Green Soup.
-Fixed English and Simplified Chinese names of weapons that break the limit
-Fixed the display of the connection point on the The Abyss mini-map.
-Changed so that guest achievements are not unlocked in online mode.

Incidentally, we plan to implement the requested round-the-clock play in the end content.

Thank you for your continued support of "LOST EPIC".

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link