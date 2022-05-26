Updated to 1.71

The next Celtreos patch is live!

New “Ring” Default Weapon Option

The “Devastator Series” is continuing to expand, this time with a new default weapon option, “Ring”. This weapon actually looks similar to the original look of “Blaster”, and “Blaster” now has a new appearance!

The “Ring” weapon can pass through anything (including walls) but is relatively weak compared to some other weapons. Since it is a default weapon though, it can be upgraded by “+” power-ups, and it can be paired with certain other weapons or pods like “Shadow” and “Trailer”; this means that a lot of new combinations are possible so try adding “Ring” to your arsenal!

Artwork and Animation Improvements

There are some new icons in the user interface, and more detail in the artwork for certain enemies, weapons, backgrounds, and more.